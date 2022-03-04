The United States is committed to doing its utmost to stop Russia's operation in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States is committed to doing its utmost to stop Russia's operation in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to make it stop," Blinken said during his trip to Brussels.