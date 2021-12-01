US Committed to Ensure Sanctions on Taliban Do Not Hinder Humanitarian Aid - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The United States remains committed to ensuring sanctions imposed on the Taliban (an organization sanctioned by the UN over terrorist activities) do not hinder delivery of humanitarian air to Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

"The United States remains committed to ensuring that US sanctions do not limit the ability of Afghan civilians to receive humanitarian support from the US government and international community while denying assets to sanctioned entities and individuals," price said in a press release on Tuesday.

On November 29-30, the US delegation, which included representatives from the departments of State and the Treasury and the intelligence community and led by Special Envoy Thomas West, met with senior Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar, to discuss a range of issues, the release added.