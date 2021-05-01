UrduPoint.com
US Committed To Ensuring Ukraine Meets NATO Entrance Standards - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The United States will work with Ukraine to ensure that it meets the criteria for NATO membership, Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker told reporters.

"I think you are very aware that the Biden administration remains committed to ensuring that NATO's door remains open to aspirants when they are ready and able to meet commitments and obligations. We are committed certainly to ensuring that the country like Ukraine can work to meet those standards," Reeker said during a briefing.

Reeker spoke ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Ukraine scheduled for next week.

