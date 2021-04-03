UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Committed To Hold Accountable Those Who Killed Journalist Daniel Pearl - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Committed to Hold Accountable Those Who Killed Journalist Daniel Pearl - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in call with the family of the late journalist Daniel Pearls reaffirmed the government remains committed to pursue those who are responsible for kidnapping and killing him, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a release on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke with members of the family of Daniel Pearl and their representatives today to assure them that the U government remains committed to pursuing justice and accountability for those involved in Daniel's kidnapping and murder," Price said.

Pearl was a journalist for the Wall Street Journal in Mumbai. He was killed while visiting in Pakistan on an assignment in the wake of September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. Pearl was investigating Islamist militants but was abducted and killed in 2002.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Mumbai Terrorist Militants Kidnapping Price United States September Family Government

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomes Ross ..

2 hours ago

US Capitol Police Respond After Vehicle Rams 2 Off ..

21 minutes ago

Portugal Suggests EU-US Cooperation Should Be Revi ..

21 minutes ago

Vyshinsky Says Navalny's Prison Conditions 'Asceti ..

21 minutes ago

Prosecutors seek 18-month sentence for doctor over ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan beat South Africa off last ball after Bab ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.