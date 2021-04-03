US Committed to Hold Accountable Those Who Killed Journalist Daniel Pearl - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in call with the family of the late journalist Daniel Pearls reaffirmed the government remains committed to pursue those who are responsible for kidnapping and killing him, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a release on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke with members of the family of Daniel Pearl and their representatives today to assure them that the U government remains committed to pursuing justice and accountability for those involved in Daniel's kidnapping and murder," Price said.

Pearl was a journalist for the Wall Street Journal in Mumbai. He was killed while visiting in Pakistan on an assignment in the wake of September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. Pearl was investigating Islamist militants but was abducted and killed in 2002.