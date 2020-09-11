US Committed to Hold Perpetrators of September 11 Terrorist Attacks Accountable - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US government remains committed to bring to justice those responsible for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Twitter statement on the anniversary of the attacks on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020)

"The 9/11 terrorist attacks will forever be seared into our national memory. Today we honor those we lost," Pompeo said. "As we reflect almost 20 years later the State Department remains steadfast in its commitment to hold terrorists accountable and protect our homeland."

In 2001, members of the Al Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) seized four passenger airplanes and� crashed two in the World Trade Center in New York and one in the Defense Department in Washington, DC.

The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed to fly to Washington, DC. Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the attacks.

Pompeo said that the United States remembers and honors today the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the attacks, but has made "great strides" to defeat al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

"[O]ur efforts to protect our homeland continue today," Pompeo said. "The men and women of the US Department of State are proud to stand side-by-side with partners from all over the world in this effort, and we will not waver in our resolve to hold terrorists accountable as we pursue peace, security and justice."