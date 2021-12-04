UrduPoint.com

US Committed To Making Sure Taiwan Has Means To Defend Itself - Blinken

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Committed to Making Sure Taiwan Has Means to Defend Itself - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The United States is committed to ensuring that Taiwan has the means to defend itself in the event of an attack from China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We've been very clear and consistent over many years that we are committed to making sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself," Blinken said at a Reuters forum.

"Whether that's in defense articles and services, we will continue to make good on that commitment."

Related Topics

Attack China United States Event From

Recent Stories

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes ..

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan- ..

FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan-Iran boarder for strengthening ..

2 minutes ago
 Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Str ..

Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Strain

2 minutes ago
 Awareness programme held to educate women about th ..

Awareness programme held to educate women about their rights

2 minutes ago
 FBR chairman holds 'E-Kachehri' in second consecut ..

FBR chairman holds 'E-Kachehri' in second consecutive week

2 minutes ago
 UNGA to Vote on Credentials Cmte. Decision on Afgh ..

UNGA to Vote on Credentials Cmte. Decision on Afghanistan, Myanmar Monday - Spok ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.