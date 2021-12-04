US Committed to Making Sure Taiwan Has Means to Defend Itself - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The United States is committed to ensuring that Taiwan has the means to defend itself in the event of an attack from China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We've been very clear and consistent over many years that we are committed to making sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself," Blinken said at a Reuters forum.

"Whether that's in defense articles and services, we will continue to make good on that commitment."