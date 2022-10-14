UrduPoint.com

US Committed To Partnering With New Iraqi Government To Advance Shared Interests - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 03:50 AM

US Committed to Partnering With New Iraqi Government to Advance Shared Interests - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The United States is committed to working with the new Iraq government in order to advance shared interests between the two countries, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"The United States welcomes the Iraqi Council of Representatives' election of Abdul Latif Rashid as the President of Iraq. President Rashid named Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as the Prime Minister-designate," Blinken said in a press release on Thursday.

Blinken said the United States reiterates its commitment to partnering with the people and government of Iraq to advance the many shared priorities and looks forward to continuing the strong cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, the United States urges all parties to refrain from violence and to resolve differences peacefully through a political process, Blinken said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Iraqi parliament elected 78-year-old Abdul Latif Rashid as the country's new president by a majority vote. The legislature managed to elect a president on its fourth attempt in eight months.

Iraq has been facing political deadlock since the parliamentary elections of October 2021. The political bloc of Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr won the elections but reverted to being an opposition in May and stepped down in June after several unsuccessful attempts to form a government.

