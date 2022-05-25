US Committed to Provide Extended Deterrence Capability to Japan, South Korea - State Dept.

The United States is committed to providing Japan and South Korea with an extended deterrence capability to boost security of their interests in the region, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Mark Lambert said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States is committed to providing Japan and South Korea with an extended deterrence capability to boost security of their interests in the region, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Mark Lambert said on Wednesday.

"The United States remains committed to providing extended deterrence to both Japan and the Republic of Korea," Lambert said during a conference call with reporters.

Lambert explained that President Joe Biden engaged in in-depth discussions about extended deterrence during his recent visit to Tokyo and Seoul.

The United States, Japan, and South Korea are committed to work together to ensure their interests are protected, he sai.

On the morning of May 25, North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, all from from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the launches did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to allies of the United States.