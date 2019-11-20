UrduPoint.com
US Committed To Provide Vietnam With Needed Capabilities, Prioritizes Partnership - Esper

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:34 PM

US Committed to Provide Vietnam With Needed Capabilities, Prioritizes Partnership - Esper

The United States is committed to provide Vietnam with capabilities it needs to protect its sovereignty as part of the US aim to strengthen cooperation with Asia, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The United States is committed to provide Vietnam with capabilities it needs to protect its sovereignty as part of the US aim to strengthen cooperation with Asia, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday.

According to the defense secretary, "strengthening alliances" and "growing partnerships" in Asia is a critical component of the US defense strategy.

"Our growing relationship with Vietnam provides one such example. We are committed to expanding our strategic partnership through increasing cooperation, as there are common interests, such as the maritime security, peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. This includes providing Vietnam the capabilities it needs to protect its sovereignty and natural resources," Esper said, expressing the belief that the cooperation will boost regional security and promote "rules-based order."

