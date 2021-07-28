US Committed to Reducing Risk of Conflict, Threat of Nuclear War With Russia - State Dept.

- Home
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:20 PM
The United States is committed to reducing the risk of a direct military confrontation and the threat of nuclear war with Russia notwithstanding the ongoing tensions between Washington and Moscow, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States is committed to reducing the risk of a direct military confrontation and the threat of nuclear war with Russia notwithstanding the ongoing tensions between Washington and Moscow, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.
"We remain committed, even in times of tension, to ensuring predictability and reducing the risk of armed conflict and threat of nuclear war," Price said in a statement.