US 'Committed' to South Africa Ties Despite Arms Sales Allegations - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The United States continues to be committed to its relationship with South Africa amid rising tensions over US allegations that the country provided arms to Russia, State Department Spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"I'll note that our relationship with South Africa remains strong and we continue to be committed to the affirmative agenda of our bilateral relationship," Patel said at a press conference.

The comment comes a week after US Ambassador Reuben Briget publicly accused South Africa of supplying weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict despite its neutral stance on Moscow's special military operation.

The South African government has denied these claims and announced an independent inquiry into the matter.

While speaking to South African broadcaster News24 on Thursday, Briget accused South Africa of supplying ammunition to Russia via a Russian ship that docked at a naval base in Cape Town in December of last year.