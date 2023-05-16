UrduPoint.com

US 'Committed' To South Africa Ties Despite Arms Sales Allegations - State Department

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US 'Committed' to South Africa Ties Despite Arms Sales Allegations - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The United States continues to be committed to its relationship with South Africa amid rising tensions over US allegations that the country provided arms to Russia, State Department Spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"I'll note that our relationship with South Africa remains strong and we continue to be committed to the affirmative agenda of our bilateral relationship," Patel said at a press conference.

The comment comes a week after US Ambassador Reuben Briget publicly accused South Africa of supplying weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict despite its neutral stance on Moscow's special military operation.

The South African government has denied these claims and announced an independent inquiry into the matter.

While speaking to South African broadcaster News24 on Thursday, Briget accused South Africa of supplying ammunition to Russia via a Russian ship that docked at a naval base in Cape Town in December of last year.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Cape Town South Africa United States December Government

Recent Stories

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Co ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

33 minutes ago
 All institutions should work in their domains, no ..

All institutions should work in their domains, no one will be allowed to disresp ..

33 minutes ago
 German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists ..

German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists With Creating Terrorist Group

33 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour Wit ..

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges of Military Aid

33 minutes ago
 Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumpi ..

Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumping in Rome

33 minutes ago
 Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per lite ..

Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per liter

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.