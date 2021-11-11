US Committed to Taking Appropriate Action Should Russia Use Energy as Weapon - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The United States is committed to taking appropriate action should Russia use energy as a weapon or commit an aggressive act against Ukraine, State Secretary Antony Blinken said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday.

