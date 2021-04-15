UrduPoint.com
US Committed To Taking In Afghan Asylum Seekers After Troop Withdrawal - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Committed to Taking in Afghan Asylum Seekers After Troop Withdrawal - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States remains committed to continue supporting Afghanistan after the withdrawing its troops and would include a provision of visas for asylum-seekers under a Special Immigrant visa Program, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"We have a commitment, especially to those who worked with us, who helped us whether it was our military, our diplomats, and we have a program that you are all aware of, that so called Special Immigrant Visa Program that they [Afghans] will be eligible for, and we are certainly committed, if there is a demand for it, a request for it, to move forward on that," Blinken said.

Blinken pointed out that the United States' military withdrawal from Afghanistan will not end its commitment to the country's development, humanitarian assistance and security forces.

Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iran and Turkey have shared interests not to allow Afghanistan to descend back into civil war or to become a source of instability after the United States and its NATO allies leave the country, Blinken said.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that the United States will begin its final withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete its pullout ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

