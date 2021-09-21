UrduPoint.com

US Committing $10Bln To End Hunger, Invest In Food Systems At Home And Abroad - Biden

US Committing $10Bln to End Hunger, Invest in Food Systems at Home and Abroad - Biden

US President Joe Biden said during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the US is committing $10 billion to combat hunger and invest in food systems domestically and globally

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden said during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the US is committing $10 billion to combat hunger and invest in food systems domestically and globally.

"The United States is making a $10 billion commitment to end hunger and invest in food systems at home and abroad," Biden said from the podium at the Assembly Hall.

