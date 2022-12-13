UrduPoint.com

US Commodity Watchdog Sues FTX Founder, FTX Trading, Alameda Research For Fraud - Court

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 10:08 PM

US Commodity Watchdog Sues FTX Founder, FTX Trading, Alameda Research for Fraud - Court

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has sued FTX founder and CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, FTX Trading, and Alameda Research for two counts of fraud, according to court records

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has sued FTX founder and CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, FTX Trading, and Alameda Research for two counts of fraud, according to court records.

The defendants "intentionally or recklessly, in connection with contracts of sale of commodities in interstate commerce, directly or indirectly: used or employed, or attempted to use or employ, a scheme or artifice to defraud; and/or engaged in, or attempted to engage in, acts, practices, or a course of business that operated or would operate as a fraud or deceit on customers of FTX Trading," the complaint read, regarding the first count of "fraud.

"

The second count concerns "fraudulent misstatement of material fact and material omissions" related to sales contracts of commodities in interstate commerce.

Founded by Bankman-Fried in 2019, FTX became one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It filed for bankruptcy on November 11, with an estimated one million customers facing billions of Dollars in losses. FTX allegedly diverted customer funds to Bankman-Fried's crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Related Topics

World Business Sale Cryptocurrency November 2019 Commerce Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Russian Antimonopoly Service to Consider Appeal Ag ..

Russian Antimonopoly Service to Consider Appeal Against German Liquor Company Ja ..

11 minutes ago
 Russia, Iran Looking to Build Civil Aircraft - Rep ..

Russia, Iran Looking to Build Civil Aircraft - Reports

11 minutes ago
 EU Energy Ministers Fail to Agree on Russian Gas P ..

EU Energy Ministers Fail to Agree on Russian Gas Price Cap - Hungarian Foreign M ..

11 minutes ago
 ADC declares awareness to control population growt ..

ADC declares awareness to control population growth

11 minutes ago
 European Commission Announces New Support Initiati ..

European Commission Announces New Support Initiatives for Ukraine to Survive Win ..

14 minutes ago
 Biden Expresses Hope Inflation in US Will Ease by ..

Biden Expresses Hope Inflation in US Will Ease by End of 2023

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.