US Commodity Watchdog Sues FTX Founder, FTX Trading, Alameda Research for Fraud - Court

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has sued FTX founder and CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, FTX Trading, and Alameda Research for two counts of fraud, according to court records

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has sued FTX founder and CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, FTX Trading, and Alameda Research for two counts of fraud, according to court records.

The defendants "intentionally or recklessly, in connection with contracts of sale of commodities in interstate commerce, directly or indirectly: used or employed, or attempted to use or employ, a scheme or artifice to defraud; and/or engaged in, or attempted to engage in, acts, practices, or a course of business that operated or would operate as a fraud or deceit on customers of FTX Trading," the complaint read, regarding the first count of "fraud.

"

The second count concerns "fraudulent misstatement of material fact and material omissions" related to sales contracts of commodities in interstate commerce.

Founded by Bankman-Fried in 2019, FTX became one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It filed for bankruptcy on November 11, with an estimated one million customers facing billions of Dollars in losses. FTX allegedly diverted customer funds to Bankman-Fried's crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research.