UrduPoint.com

US Companies Committing To 'Junk Fee' Pricing Reforms, Will Impact Millions - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US Companies Committing to 'Junk Fee' Pricing Reforms, Will Impact Millions - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Several US companies are announcing commitments to reform their pricing approach to eliminate so-called junk fees and improve transparency for tens of millions of customers in coincidence with an event alongside US President Joe Biden, the White House said on Thursday.

"Today... Biden is convening a meeting of private sector companies who have committed to end surprise fees by fully disclosing fees to consumers upfront," the White House said in a statement. "In total, the companies that are making new commitments today will improve the purchasing experience for tens of millions of customers annually."

On Thursday, Biden met with representatives from companies including ticket platforms Live Nation and SeatGeek, accommodation platform Airbnb and festival organizer the Newport Festivals Foundation.

Live Nation committed to rolling out an "upfront all-in pricing experience" in September that shows one total price, the statement said.

SeatGeek will roll out product features over the summer months that will make it easier for customers to shop on the basis of an all-in price, the statement also said.

The Newport Festivals Foundation and other event attendees including ticketing platforms TickPick and DICE were invited for having long featured all-in pricing as part of their business models, the statement said.

"Today's voluntary actions demonstrate that companies both big and small recognize the importance of providing consumers with honest, up-front all-in pricing, rather than tricking them with surprise fees at the end of checkout," the statement said.

Biden continues to call on Congress to pass legislation to mandate "up-front all-in pricing" for all ticket sellers, the statement said. Biden also seeks bans on surprise "resort fees," and early termination fees by cable, internet and cellphone companies, as well as a ban on family seating fees, the statement said.

Related Topics

Internet Business White House Price Newport September Congress Family Event All From Million

Recent Stories

9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port so ..

9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port source

23 minutes ago
 Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

23 minutes ago
 Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BU ..

Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BUITEMS

23 minutes ago
 US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian ..

US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian Oil Price Cap - Treasury

23 minutes ago
 Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in ..

Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in EU During Presidency - Prime M ..

26 minutes ago
 European Commission to Ban Chinese 5G Suppliers Fr ..

European Commission to Ban Chinese 5G Suppliers From Own Network - Commissioner

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.