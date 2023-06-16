US Companies Committing to 'Junk Fee' Pricing Reforms, Will Impact Millions - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Several US companies are announcing commitments to reform their pricing approach to eliminate so-called junk fees and improve transparency for tens of millions of customers in coincidence with an event alongside US President Joe Biden, the White House said on Thursday.

"Today... Biden is convening a meeting of private sector companies who have committed to end surprise fees by fully disclosing fees to consumers upfront," the White House said in a statement. "In total, the companies that are making new commitments today will improve the purchasing experience for tens of millions of customers annually."

On Thursday, Biden met with representatives from companies including ticket platforms Live Nation and SeatGeek, accommodation platform Airbnb and festival organizer the Newport Festivals Foundation.

Live Nation committed to rolling out an "upfront all-in pricing experience" in September that shows one total price, the statement said.

SeatGeek will roll out product features over the summer months that will make it easier for customers to shop on the basis of an all-in price, the statement also said.

The Newport Festivals Foundation and other event attendees including ticketing platforms TickPick and DICE were invited for having long featured all-in pricing as part of their business models, the statement said.

"Today's voluntary actions demonstrate that companies both big and small recognize the importance of providing consumers with honest, up-front all-in pricing, rather than tricking them with surprise fees at the end of checkout," the statement said.

Biden continues to call on Congress to pass legislation to mandate "up-front all-in pricing" for all ticket sellers, the statement said. Biden also seeks bans on surprise "resort fees," and early termination fees by cable, internet and cellphone companies, as well as a ban on family seating fees, the statement said.