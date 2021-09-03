UrduPoint.com

U.S. Companies Fret About Anti-China Sentiment, Oppose Trade Restrictions Against China

Fri 03rd September 2021

WASHINGTON, Sep 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :U.S. companies are concerned that Washington's anti-China sentiment could hurt their ability to do business in the world's second-largest economy, reported news portal Politico on Wednesday.

Groups, including the Chamber of Commerce, the U.S.-China Business Council and the National Retail Federation, have been campaigning against congressional and White House moves to toughen trade and finance rules on China, said the report.

U.S. companies are concerned that a trade crackdown could strangle investments U.S. firms have made in the world's most populous nation, it said.

"There's a huge consumer market in China. Most of the big U.S. companies are selling there. They're not just using it as an export platform. They're integrated into the economy in other ways," Rufus Yerxa, a former senior U.S. trade representative and now president of the National Foreign Trade Council, was quoted as saying.

