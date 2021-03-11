US Companies in South Interested in Working With Russia Despite Sanctions - Consul General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The businesses in the south of the United States are interested in the Russian market despite the western sanctions against Moscow, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.

"The American business community has an interest in the promising and large Russian market," Zakharov said. "Suffice it to note that until 2013-2014. the states of the South of the United States accounted for about 24-27% of the annual Russian-American trade turnover."

Zakharov noted that the leading sectors of the economy of the states of the consular district are energy, including the service component, agriculture, and transport. The Consul General stressed that fruitful bilateral business cooperation used to develop in these areas.

"Speaking about trade and economic cooperation, one cannot but touch upon the topic of Washington's unilateral economic sanctions," Zakharov said.

"Now businessmen in the South of the United States have to concentrate their efforts exclusively in areas that are not subject to restrictive measures. The priority spheres of bilateral relations include healthcare, information technology, education, green energy, municipal management, and tourism."

Relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated in 2014 under then-US President Barack Obama during the crisis in Ukraine, when Washington meddled in Ukraine's affairs while accusing Moscow of the same and imposed sanctions. Since then, the United States has expanded and tightened the sanctions regime following accusations of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in Ukraine and in the US political system.