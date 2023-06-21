US Companies Receive Regulatory Approval to Sell Lab-Grown Chicken Meat - Statements

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) GOOD Meat and UPSIDE Foods have received regulatory approval from the US government to sell lab-grown chicken meat in the United States, the companies said on Wednesday.

"UPSIDE Foods just secured full regulatory clearance to produce and sell our cell-cultivated chicken in the United States," the company said in a statement via Twitter.

Cultivated meats are produced using animal cells, which can be arranged into structures similar to genuine animal tissue. Animal stem cells are grown in bioreactors, where they are fed basic nutrients to replicate the animals' natural processes.

GOOD Meat also received approval from the US Department of Agriculture to enter its cultivated chicken into interstate commerce, the company said in a statement.

"This announcement that we're now able to produce and sell cultivated meat in the United States is a major moment for our company, the industry and the food system.

We have been the only company selling cultivated meat anywhere in the world since we launched in Singapore in 2020, and now it's approved to sell to consumers in the world's largest economy," the statement said.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it is closely coordinating with the US Department of Agriculture's food safety and inspection service to ensure cell-cultivated products meet all applicable regulatory requirements.

In November, the FDA sent a letter to UPSIDE Foods confirming that, based on the information presented by the company, their product would not be expected to contain adulterating substances and is as safe as comparable foods produced by other methods.