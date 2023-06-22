US Companies Receive Regulatory Approval to Sell Lab-Grown Chicken Meat - Statements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) GOOD Meat and UPSIDE Foods have received regulatory approval from the US government to sell lab-grown chicken meat in the United States, the companies said on Wednesday.

"UPSIDE Foods just secured full regulatory clearance to produce and sell our cell-cultivated chicken in the United States," the company said in a statement via Twitter.

Cultivated meats are produced using animal cells, which can be arranged into structures similar to genuine animal tissue. Animal stem cells are grown in bioreactors, where they are fed basic nutrients to replicate the animals' natural processes.

GOOD Meat also received approval from the US Department of Agriculture to enter its cultivated chicken into interstate commerce, the company said in a statement.

"This announcement that we're now able to produce and sell cultivated meat in the United States is a major moment for our company, the industry and the food system. We have been the only company selling cultivated meat anywhere in the world since we launched in Singapore in 2020, and now it's approved to sell to consumers in the world's largest economy," the statement said.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it is closely coordinating with the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) to ensure cell-cultivated products meet all applicable regulatory requirements.

In November, the FDA sent a letter to UPSIDE Foods confirming that, based on the information presented by the company, their product would not be expected to contain adulterating substances and is as safe as comparable foods produced by other methods.

The FSIS will continue to work closely with the FDA and US firms interested in the cultivated meat market, the agency said in a statement to Sputnik.

"FSIS thoroughly reviews every application for a grant of inspection. Applications are approved following a rigorous process, which includes assessing a firm's food safety system. Based on this review, FSIS has issued the first three grants of inspection to establishments producing FSIS-regulated products derived from animal cells," the statement said.

FSIS conducts inspection activities at least once per shift to verify the production of safe and properly labeled products after an establishment receives a grant of inspection, the statement added.