US Companies To Partner With India To Build Semiconductor Ecosystem - Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) US companies will partner with firms in India to build a semiconductor ecosystem that will diversify supply chains, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"With respect to semiconductors, our US companies are partnering with India to build a semiconductor ecosystem that promotes supply chain diversification," the US official said.

The US official added that Micron Technology with support from the Indian National Semiconductor Mission announced an investment of more than $800 million that together with additional financial support from Indian authorities will amount to a $2.

75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India.

Moreover, the US official said Applied Materials announced a new semiconductor center for commercialization and innovation in India.

The US official said Lam Research, another US semiconductor manufacturing equipment company, is going to announce a training program for 60,000 Indian engineers to accelerate India's semiconductor workforce development goal.

