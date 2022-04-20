UrduPoint.com

US Company Donates 100 Reconnaissance Drones To Ukraine MIlitary - Statement

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 08:02 PM

US Company Donates 100 Reconnaissance Drones to Ukraine MIlitary - Statement

AeroVironment, a robotics company based in the US state of Virginia, is donating 100 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, to the armed forces of Ukraine to aid them in their conflict with Russia, the firm said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) AeroVironment, a robotics company based in the US state of Virginia, is donating 100 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, to the armed forces of Ukraine to aid them in their conflict with Russia, the firm said in a press release on Wednesday.

"AeroVironment, a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it will donate more than 100 Quantix Recon UAS and operational training services to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and territorial forces amid the ongoing war against Russia," the release said.

The donation was presented to the Ukrainian Ambassador and the Defence Attaché at the country's embassy in Washington by AeroVironment President and CEO Wahid Nawabi last week, the release said.

"This donation will provide operators with a tool that can fly undetected by enemy forces and unaffected by radio frequency jammers to deliver accurate and rapid reconnaissance of remote, inaccessible areas of the dynamically changing battlefield," Nawabi said.

AeroVironment's Quantix Recon is a fixed-wing unmanned aircraft with fully automated flight operation that can survey up to 1.6 square kilometers (0.6 square miles), or 20 linear kilometers (12.4 miles), per 45-minute single battery flight.

The first half of the donated shipment is expected to be delivered this week, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Company Virginia

Recent Stories

IMF Chief Says Ukraine Estimates They Need $5Bln P ..

IMF Chief Says Ukraine Estimates They Need $5Bln Per Month in Next 3 Months

30 seconds ago
 IGP Sindh announces cash rewards, commendation cer ..

IGP Sindh announces cash rewards, commendation certificates for police party

32 seconds ago
 Climate Change Council should be assembled within ..

Climate Change Council should be assembled within 100 days: Senator Sherry

2 minutes ago
 Wimbledon Bans Russian, Belarusian Tennis Players

Wimbledon Bans Russian, Belarusian Tennis Players

2 minutes ago
 Over 60% of Moldovans Want Russian Gas Despite Ukr ..

Over 60% of Moldovans Want Russian Gas Despite Ukraine Conflict - Poll

3 minutes ago
 30,847 fine tickets issued over serious violations ..

30,847 fine tickets issued over serious violations during ongoing year

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.