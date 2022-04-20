US Company Donates 100 Reconnaissance Drones to Ukraine MIlitary - Statement

AeroVironment, a robotics company based in the US state of Virginia, is donating 100 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, to the armed forces of Ukraine to aid them in their conflict with Russia, the firm said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) AeroVironment, a robotics company based in the US state of Virginia, is donating 100 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, to the armed forces of Ukraine to aid them in their conflict with Russia, the firm said in a press release on Wednesday.

"AeroVironment, a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it will donate more than 100 Quantix Recon UAS and operational training services to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and territorial forces amid the ongoing war against Russia," the release said.

The donation was presented to the Ukrainian Ambassador and the Defence Attaché at the country's embassy in Washington by AeroVironment President and CEO Wahid Nawabi last week, the release said.

"This donation will provide operators with a tool that can fly undetected by enemy forces and unaffected by radio frequency jammers to deliver accurate and rapid reconnaissance of remote, inaccessible areas of the dynamically changing battlefield," Nawabi said.

AeroVironment's Quantix Recon is a fixed-wing unmanned aircraft with fully automated flight operation that can survey up to 1.6 square kilometers (0.6 square miles), or 20 linear kilometers (12.4 miles), per 45-minute single battery flight.

The first half of the donated shipment is expected to be delivered this week, according to the statement.