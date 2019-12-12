UrduPoint.com
US Company NCR Corp. Agrees To Pay $245Mln For Polluting River In Michigan - Justice Dept.

NCR Corp. agreed to pay $245 million to clean pollution from the Kalamazoo River in the US state of Michigan, the Justice Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) NCR Corp. agreed to pay $245 million to clean pollution from the Kalamazoo River in the US state of Michigan, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"This agreement marks a milestone in efforts to clean up Superfund sites in the Great Lakes region, and especially to address the legacy of paper-mill-generated PCB contamination in the Kalamazoo River watershed," US Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark said on Wednesday.

The agreement calls on NCR to spend $135.7 million to clean about 80 miles of the Kalamazoo River, pay $76.5 million to EPA for past and future river cleanup cleanup costs, $27 million to the Kalamazoo River Natural Resource Trustee Council and $6 million to State of Michigan, the release said.

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, were routinely disposed by paper mills into US rivers in the 1970s, the release said. The EPA Superfund program targets heavily polluted sites throughout the US for cleanup and other remedial action, the release added.

The affected portion of the Kalamazoo River was added to the EPA's Superfund list in 1990, according to the release. The consent decree requires court approval to take effect

