US Company Novavax Announces 2nd Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials In South Africa

US Company Novavax Announces 2nd Phase of COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials in South Africa

US biotechnology firm Novavax announced on Monday in a press release the start of the second phase of the clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) US biotechnology firm Novavax announced on Monday in a press release the start of the second phase of the clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa.

"Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the beginning of a Phase 2b clinical trial in South Africa to evaluate the efficacy of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine candidate," the company said in a statement.

Phase 2b of the clinical trials will include two cohorts of volunteers, the first of which will be used to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine and comprises about 2,665 healthy adults.

The second group is set to evaluate the vaccine's safety and immunogenicity in some 240 medically stable, HIV-positive adults.

"Because South Africa is experiencing a winter surge of COVID-19 disease, this important Phase 2b clinical trial has the potential to provide an early indication of efficacy, along with additional safety and immunogenicity data for NVX-CoV2373," Gregory M. Glenn, the president for Research and Development at Novavax, said, as quoted by the press release.

The statement stated that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation supported the research by issuing a grant of $15 million.

South Africa has so far detected 587,345 COVID-19 cases and 11,839 related deaths.

