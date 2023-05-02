US Company Produces Satellite Images of Chinese Military Blimp for First Time - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Satellite images have been captured for the first time of a giant Chinese military blimp at a remote base in northwestern China, CNN reported on Monday.

The images were taken by the US satellite imaging company BlackSky and show the blimp, estimated to be roughly 100 feet long, in the middle of a runway outfitted to launch airships at a military complex in the desert, the report said.

The blimp could be used as a "sky submarine" and appears to have the ability to navigate and propel itself, which could allow the craft to loiter over an area for extended periods of time, the report said.

The Defense Department has stated that the US military will track the blimp since it is visible to satellites, the report said.

The images serve to shed light on China's preference for airships - blimps, aerostats and balloons - which are affordable and capable of providing more accurate intelligence than satellites, while also being less prone to damage than airplanes, the report said.

In addition, the BlackSky images have captured a large, 900-foot hangar capable of housing much larger airships, the report added.