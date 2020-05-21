UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Company To Invest In Construction Of Hydroelectric Power Plant In Georgia - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:03 PM

US Company to Invest in Construction of Hydroelectric Power Plant in Georgia - Minister

US private-equity firm Cerberus Frontier will invest in the construction of a small hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the western Georgian region of Guria, Economy Minister Natela Turnava said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) US private-equity firm Cerberus Frontier will invest in the construction of a small hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the western Georgian region of Guria, Economy Minister Natela Turnava said on Thursday.

Cerberus Frontier will invest in the Bakhvi 1 HPP with a planned capacity of 12 megawatts. The construction is planned near the Chokhatauri town in Guria.

"The importance of the project is that it is not just Georgian production, local electricity, green energy and full-time jobs, but also that it will be carried out with American investment.

The initiator is one of the largest US investment companies Cerberus Frontier, which implements a number of projects in the energy sector of Georgia," Turnava said during a government session.

The minister added that the Bakhvi 1 will be Cerberus Frontier's fifth project in Georgia, which proves that the country has an attractive investment environment.

According to the Economy Ministry, the cost of the project is estimated at $27 million and the construction will last for three years.

Related Topics

Electricity Georgia Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

54 minutes ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

1 hour ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

1 hour ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs50, sold at 95,850 per tola ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.