US Company to Pay $1.4Mln for Providing Services to Russian Energy Company - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Cameron International Corporation, a Texas-based company has agreed to pay more than $1.4 million penalty for providing services to the Russian energy company Gazprom-Neft Shelf in violation of the United States' Ukraine-related sanctions, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Cameron International Corporation ("Cameron"), a Houston, Texas-based supplier of goods and services for the oil and gas industries, and a subsidiary of Schlumberger Limited ("Schlumberger") of Curacao, Netherlands, has agreed to pay $1,423,766 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations arising from its provision of services to the Russian energy firm Gazprom-Neft Shelf for an Arctic offshore oil project," the Treasury Department said in a release.