US Company To Send Team To Investigate AquaDom Aquarium Incident - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2022 | 08:07 PM

US company Reynolds Polymer Technology, which took part in the construction of AquaDom hotel aquarium, will send a team of experts to Berlin to investigate the rupture of the tank, German media reported on Saturday.

AquaDom, a huge cylindrical aquarium in Berlin downtown, suddenly burst on Friday morning, injuring two people and sending floods of water into the street. The tank housed around 1,500 fish of 100 different species and nearly all of them died in the incident.

"At this point, it is too early to determine the factor or factors that led to such a rift," the company was quoted as saying by the rbb24 broadcaster.

With a height of 16 meters (53 feet) and 11.5 meters in diameter, AquaDom was one of Berlin's most famous landmarks. It held 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water and its total weight stood at 2,000 tonnes (4.4 million Pounds).

On Friday, animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it was considering legal action against the owners of the AquaDom hotel aquarium and called for a memorial in front of the place to honor the creatures that had died in it.

