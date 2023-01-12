US Company Uber Donates $1.5Mln to Ukraine to Purchase Ambulances - Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

US-based ride-hailing giant Uber has donated $1.5 million to Ukraine for the purchase of ambulances in addition to the same amount collected via a fundraising platform a month ago, Ukrainian Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US-based ride-hailing giant Uber has donated $1.5 million to Ukraine for the purchase of ambulances in addition to the same amount collected via a fundraising platform a month ago, Ukrainian Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday.

"Uber started raising funds for ambulances via United24 (a global initiative to support Ukraine) a month ago. Thanks to the donations and the company's own contribution, we have raised $1.5 million. Today, Uber made a contribution of another $1.5 million. Consequently, it totals to $3 million within a month of partnership," Fedorov said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian minister also said he had held a meeting with Uber head Dara Khosrowshahi in Kiev, adding that the cooperation did not only provide for the fund raising, but kept Ukraine in the global spotlight.

The United States and other Western countries have been actively providing Kiev with financial assistance since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Washington, in particular, has provided several packages of emergency funding for Kiev. The funds have been allocated for both military support and humanitarian assistance.