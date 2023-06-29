(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The claims by the United States that China is reluctant to communicate are false and Beijing never rejects communication, Chinese Embassy in Washington spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on Wednesday.

"The United States has repeatedly complained about China's reluctance for communication, I will say that is not true, China never rejects communication ," Liu Pengyu said during a press briefing.