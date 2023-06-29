Open Menu

US Complaints About China's Reluctance To Communicate 'Not True' - Embassy Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US Complaints About China's Reluctance to Communicate 'Not True' - Embassy Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The claims by the United States that China is reluctant to communicate are false and Beijing never rejects communication, Chinese Embassy in Washington spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on Wednesday.

"The United States has repeatedly complained about China's reluctance for communication, I will say that is not true, China never rejects communication ," Liu Pengyu said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing United States

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

57 minutes ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

3 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

3 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

3 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

3 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

3 hours ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

3 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

3 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

3 hours ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

3 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World