US Complete Troop Withdrawal From Syria Not 'On Table Right Now' - Special Representative

Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:21 PM

The issue of the United States withdrawing its troops from Syria is not on the table at present, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The issue of the United States withdrawing its troops from Syria is not on the table at present, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said on Monday.

"The President in his own way is talking about withdrawals, for example, from Afghanistan and made clear that we will eventually withdraw from Syria.

Nothing is on the table right now," Jeffrey said.

The US Special representative noted that the United States has not left northeast Syria and more specifically has not left At Tanf.

Russia has been assisting Syria's efforts to fight terrorism and help restore the country per the request of the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.

The United States presence has not been approved by the Syrian government nor by the UN Security Council.

