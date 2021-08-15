US Completed Evacuation of Staffers of Embassy in Afghanistan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The United States completed the evacuation of employees of its embassy in Afghanistan, diplomats were taken to the Kabul airport, CNN reported on Sunday, citing knowledgeable sources.

The US flag on the territory of the embassy was lowered, marking the final point in evacuation. Diplomats were taken to the Kabul airport, where their temporary accommodation point is located.