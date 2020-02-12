UrduPoint.com
US Completes 5-Day Inspection Tour Of Antarctic Research Stations - State Department

US Completes 5-Day Inspection Tour of Antarctic Research Stations - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) A team of US officials from multiple agencies completed a five-day inspection of three scientific research stations in the Antarctic operated by China, Italy and South Korea, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The purpose of the inspection was to verify compliance with the Antarctic Treaty and its Environmental Protocol, including provisions prohibiting military measures and mining, as well as provisions promoting safe station operation and sound environmental practices," the release said.

The team consisted of officials from the State Department, National Science Foundation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the US Coast Guard, the release said.

The team carried out the inspections of research facilities operated by China, Italy and South Korea, while embarked aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star, the release also said.

The United States will present its report on the inspection at the next Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting in Helsinki, Finland, in May, the release added.

The Antarctic Treaty, the earliest of the post-World War II arms limitation agreements, entered force in 1961. The treaty demilitarized the continent and provided for its cooperative exploration and future use.

More Stories From World

