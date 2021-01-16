US Completes 5G Infrastructure Security Plan - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The Trump administration has completed its strategy for securing 5G infrastructure, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement.

"Today, the White House is announcing the finalization of the Implementation Plan associated with the National Strategy to Secure 5G," O'Brien said on Friday.

"This Implementation Plan, approved by President Donald Trump, is the culmination of a robust interagency development process."

The plan aims to ensure secure, reliable, and trustworthy 5G infrastructure, O'Brien added.

The plan serves as the framework for how the United States, in partnership with industry and international partners, will lead the way in the development, deployment, and management of secure and reliable 5G telecommunications infrastructure, the statement said.