US Completes 6% To 12% Of Afghanistan Withdrawal - Central Command

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 10:37 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The US military concluded between 6 percent and 12 percent of the withdrawal of American and NATO forces from Afghanistan as of Monday morning, the Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a weekly update published on Tuesday.

"Since the President's decision, the United States has retrograded the equivalent of approximately 104 C-17 loads of material out of Afghanistan and have turned over more than 1,800 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction. Also, the United States has officially handed over one facility to the Afghan National Army," CENTCOM said in a press release.

CENTCOM estimated that between 6 percent and 12 percent of the entire retrograde process had been completed, the release said.

The command said it expects to provide weekly updates on the withdrawal, while cautioning that it will only provide estimates of ranges for operational security - gaps that will grow larger as the pullout proceeds.

President Joe Biden ordered all troops out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2021 - the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

The release made no mention of military personnel. However the withdrawal includes about 2,500 US service members and up to 7,500 soldiers from other nations, mainly NATO countries, according to media reports.

