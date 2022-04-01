US Completes Delivery of $350Mln Security Package to Ukraine in Record 3 Weeks - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United States has delivered $350 million worth of security assistance to Ukraine in a record three weeks, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We completed the $350 million that President Biden authorized a month or so ago, that was completed in a record three weeks," Kirby said during a press briefing.