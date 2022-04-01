UrduPoint.com

US Completes Delivery Of $350Mln Security Package To Ukraine In Record 3 Weeks - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Completes Delivery of $350Mln Security Package to Ukraine in Record 3 Weeks - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United States has delivered $350 million worth of security assistance to Ukraine in a record three weeks, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We completed the $350 million that President Biden authorized a month or so ago, that was completed in a record three weeks," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon United States Million

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

50 minutes ago
 No interference to be accepted from outside in cou ..

No interference to be accepted from outside in country: Murad Saeed

50 minutes ago
 France Seizes 2 Helicopters Belonging to Russian B ..

France Seizes 2 Helicopters Belonging to Russian Businessman Usmanov - Reports

50 minutes ago
 Spain, Portugal to Cap Gas Prices at $33 per MWh - ..

Spain, Portugal to Cap Gas Prices at $33 per MWh - Spanish Minister

50 minutes ago
 Christie's Bans Sales of Luxury Goods to Clients i ..

Christie's Bans Sales of Luxury Goods to Clients in Russia, Belarus - Source

50 minutes ago
 LDA 3rd governing body meeting held

LDA 3rd governing body meeting held

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.