US Completes Drawdown of Core Diplomatic Presence in Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United States has completed the drawdown of its core diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, but some embassy staff remain to assist with evacuation efforts at Kabul's international airport, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We've now completed our drawdown to the core diplomatic presence we need and at this time we no longer need to facilitate departures for our Embassy personnel," Price said during a press briefing. "All remaining embassy staff will be assisting departures from Afghanistan."