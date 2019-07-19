UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Completes Egypt Sales Order With Shipment Of 101 Mine Resistant Vehicles - Army

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:44 PM

US Completes Egypt Sales Order With Shipment of 101 Mine Resistant Vehicles - Army

The shipment to Egypt of 101 surplus US military vehicles that are designed to protect soldiers from roadside bombs completes one order for 930 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, and Egypt has ordered another 1,000 MRAPs, the US Army said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The shipment to Egypt of 101 surplus US military vehicles that are designed to protect soldiers from roadside bombs completes one order for 930 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, and Egypt has ordered another 1,000 MRAPs, the US Army said in a press release on Friday.

"These vehicles will be used by Egypt to fight against terrorism and are part of a broad range of military cooperation initiatives between the two countries," US Security Assistance Command Country Program Manager Shawn Arrance said in the release.

The MRAPs are surplus vehicles no longer needed by the US Army and are being provided at no cost to the Egyptian government, the release said.

Egypt has submitted a request for an additional 1,000 MRAP vehicles that awaits approval.

The light tactical vehicles are designed to withstand improvised explosive device attacks and ambushes - tactics favored by terrorists.

Egypt faces a long-term battle against militant Islamists based in the Sinai Peninsula, who often target foreign tourists.

Related Topics

Army Egypt Vehicles From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan customs seizes Indian origin consignments ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, China to Cooperate on Creation of Ultra Po ..

2 minutes ago

IS 'Emir' Sent by Syrian Democratic Forces to FBI ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister of Self-Proclaimed Kosovo Haradinaj ..

2 minutes ago

Pentagon Reiterates US Downed Iranian Drone Amid T ..

36 minutes ago

Govt not interfering in affairs of national instit ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.