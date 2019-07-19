US Completes Egypt Sales Order With Shipment of 101 Mine Resistant Vehicles - Army

The shipment to Egypt of 101 surplus US military vehicles that are designed to protect soldiers from roadside bombs completes one order for 930 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, and Egypt has ordered another 1,000 MRAPs, the US Army said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The shipment to Egypt of 101 surplus US military vehicles that are designed to protect soldiers from roadside bombs completes one order for 930 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles , and Egypt has ordered another 1,000 MRAPs, the US Army said in a press release on Friday.

"These vehicles will be used by Egypt to fight against terrorism and are part of a broad range of military cooperation initiatives between the two countries," US Security Assistance Command Country Program Manager Shawn Arrance said in the release.

The MRAPs are surplus vehicles no longer needed by the US Army and are being provided at no cost to the Egyptian government, the release said.

Egypt has submitted a request for an additional 1,000 MRAP vehicles that awaits approval.

The light tactical vehicles are designed to withstand improvised explosive device attacks and ambushes - tactics favored by terrorists.

Egypt faces a long-term battle against militant Islamists based in the Sinai Peninsula, who often target foreign tourists.