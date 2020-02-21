UrduPoint.com
US Completes First Low Tier Missile Sensor To Defend Against Hypersonic Weapons - Raytheon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:54 PM

US Completes First Low Tier Missile Sensor to Defend Against Hypersonic Weapons - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The first radar antenna for the US Army's low-tier missile sensor (LTAMDS) designed to detect hypersonic weapons awaits testing after just four months of construction under an accelerated production schedule, Raytheon announced in a press release on Friday.

"Raytheon completed the work less than 120 days after the US Army selected Raytheon to build LTAMDS, a next-generation radar that will defeat advanced threats like hypersonic weapons," the release said.

The newly built Primary array, similar in size to the Patriot radar array, will provide more than double the Patriot's performance, the release added.

Following extensive testing, the radar array will be mounted on a precision-machined enclosure for integration and further evaluation, according to the release.

The enclosure utilizes advanced design and manufacturing techniques for accelerated manufacture to support the Army's Urgent Materiel Release program, the release said.

