US Completes Recovery of Downed Balloon Off Coast of South Carolina - Northern Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United States Navy has successfully completed the recovery of the downed Chinese balloon off the coast of South Carolina, the US Northern Command said on Friday.

"Recovery operations concluded Feb. 16 off the coast of South Carolina, after U.S. Navy assets assigned to U.S.

Northern Command successfully located and retrieved debris from the high-altitude PRC surveillance balloon shot down Feb. 4, 2023," the command said in a statement. "Final pieces of debris are being transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Laboratory in Virginia for counterintelligence exploitation, as has occurred with the previous surface and subsurface debris recovered"

US Navy and US Coast Guard vessels have departed the area. Air and maritime safety perimeters have been lifted, the statement added.