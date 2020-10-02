US Completes Repatriation of All Known American Islamic State Supporters - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The United States has successfully completed the process of repatriation of all known American supporters of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) by bringing back 27 fighters from Syria and Iraq, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.

"With the recent transfer of custody of four defendants, the United States has successfully repatriated all Americans held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against whom criminal charges have been lodged for offenses relating to their support for ISIS [Islamic State]," the statement said.

The Justice Department said it will review facts and circumstances relating to any future detainees, and, if warranted, bring additional charges against others.

"The United States has brought back every American supporter of ISIS known to be held by the Syrian Democratic Forces against whom we have charges," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said.

Demers called on other countries to coordinate efforts in preventing US citizens from joining the terror group.

State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales urged other governments, particularly in Western Europe, to take responsibility for their citizens who wish to join extremists.