US Completes Training For First Group Of 50 Ukrainian Military Trainers - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The United States has completed the military training of the first group of 50 Ukrainian trainers and is now working on the second one amid Russia's special operation in that country, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We finished up early this week the first tranche of more than 50 trainers that are going to go in (Ukraine) and train their teammates and we are working on the second tranche here of training. I'm not sure if that second tranche is actually begun yet, but there was another tranche of more than 50 that we're going to go through training in the same location outside Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Last week, the Defense Department announced the start of military training of Ukrainian personnel in relation to the 155 mm howitzers that the United States sent to the country as part of the eighth drawdown authorized by President Joe Biden earlier in the month.

Kirnby said the Defense Department is currently exploring additional training opportunities on other systems which are being delivered to Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. 

