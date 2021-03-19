UrduPoint.com
US Conceals Details On Extradition Of American Who Fought With Ukraine Militia - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Conceals Details on Extradition of American Who Fought With Ukraine Militia - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The United States is concealing details on the extradition of US citizen Craig Lang, an Army veteran who is wanted in the United States for murder but currently detained in Ukraine, Department of Justice spokesperson Nicole Navas told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We wouldn't make any comments on extradition matters until the person is here in the United States," Navas said.

Lang, 30, and his coconspirator Alex Zwiefelhofer, 23, have been charged with killing a couple and stealing $3,000 from them in April 2018 in the US state of Florida.

Zwiefelhofer is in Federal police custody and awaiting trial, but Lang is in Ukraine awaiting extradition after a Ukrainian court approved the US request to deliver him to the United States.

Lang killed and robbed the couple in order to fund his trips overseas to join a far-right extremist group called the Right Sector in eastern Ukraine.

Lang was arrested by Ukrainian authorities in 2019 after Interpol issued a warrant for his arrest.

