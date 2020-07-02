UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Concern Putin May Be President Until 2036 Proves Washington Meddling - Russian Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:14 PM

US Concern Putin May Be President Until 2036 Proves Washington Meddling - Russian Lawmaker

The US statement of concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin potentially remaining in power until 2036 is direct proof of Washington's meddling in Russia's affairs, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house international affairs committee, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The US statement of concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin potentially remaining in power until 2036 is direct proof of Washington's meddling in Russia's affairs, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house international affairs committee, said Thursday.

The United States on Thursday expressed its concern over the vote on constitutional amendments held in Russia and, in particular, a provision that could "potentially allow President Putin to remain in power until 2036.

"

"The statements of the press secretary for the US Department of State about its concern regarding some alleged 'manipulations' at the Russian-wide vote on constitutional amendments and a potential opportunity for 'President Putin to remain in power until 2036' is the direct proof of interference in Russia's internal affairs. All statements about some influence on the result of the vote are not just groundless, this is pure slander," Slutsky told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Vote Vladimir Putin United States All

Recent Stories

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

46 minutes ago

Senior Indian, Chinese Military Commanders Commit ..

2 minutes ago

Swat Motorway Phase-1 to be completed by end of Au ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise, offers trav ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court orders confiscation of property of f ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands arrest of acc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.