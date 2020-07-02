US Concern Putin May Be President Until 2036 Proves Washington Meddling - Russian Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US statement of concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin potentially remaining in power until 2036 is direct proof of Washington's meddling in Russia's affairs, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house international affairs committee, said Thursday

The United States on Thursday expressed its concern over the vote on constitutional amendments held in Russia and, in particular, a provision that could "potentially allow President Putin to remain in power until 2036.

"The statements of the press secretary for the US Department of State about its concern regarding some alleged 'manipulations' at the Russian-wide vote on constitutional amendments and a potential opportunity for 'President Putin to remain in power until 2036' is the direct proof of interference in Russia's internal affairs. All statements about some influence on the result of the vote are not just groundless, this is pure slander," Slutsky told reporters.