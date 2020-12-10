UrduPoint.com
US Concerned About Bangladesh's Plans To Relocate 1,642 Rohingya Refugees - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

US Concerned About Bangladesh's Plans to Relocate 1,642 Rohingya Refugees - State Dept.

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The United States is alarmed by Bangladesh's plans to transfer more than 1,600 Rohingya refugees to to Bhasan Char, and stresses the need for all relocations to be fully voluntary, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States has long noted its appreciation for the Government of Bangladesh's commitment to hosting the Rohingya refugees but is concerned about the relocation of 1,642 Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char and plans to carry out further relocations," Brown said. "The United States concurs with the UN that any such relocations must be fully voluntary and based on informed consent without pressure or coercion."

