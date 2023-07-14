Open Menu

US Concerned About China Assertiveness In South, East China Seas, Taiwan Strait - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States is concerned about Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We are concerned by the PRC (People's Republic of China) increasing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait.

We remain committed to upholding freedom of navigation and overflight and the South China Sea," Blinken said.

