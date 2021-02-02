WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) China controls more than a dozen of sea ports in Europe and puts in question the availability of their facilities for NATO fleets, US Naval Forces Europe Commander Adm. Robert Burke said during an online event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the US Naval Institute on Tuesday.

"We are seeing China increasingly present in the Mediterranean both with warships as well as with their investments into ports and infrastructure," Burke said. "Today the Chinese have a controlling interest in 12 European ports... If NATO has to defend Europe - they allow us into those ports to refuel, resupply, do repairs, re-arm - we don't know if we will be able to count on that.

"

Burke noted that China has purchased Piraeus, the Greek port that is a home of a US destroyer squadron, and are working to buy a port in Croatia that does "maintenance and modernization work on US warships." Burke described the situation as "a trouble in pattern."

"Our European partners are increasingly aware and awaken to this potential threat," Burke said.

China also tries to expand its economic influence in the Arctic and said the United States sees indications "of them ultimately positioning themselves to expand their military influence as well," Burke added.