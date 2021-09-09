UrduPoint.com

US Concerned About Leadership Crisis In Ukraine's Naftogaz - State Department

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:50 PM

US Concerned About Leadership Crisis in Ukraine's Naftogaz - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The United States is concerned about the leadership crisis in Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We are deeply concerned about the ongoing leadership crisis in Naftogaz, including the September 8th resignations of the Naftogaz independent board members," Price said at a daily briefing.

Related Topics

Company Price United States September

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

21 minutes ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

1 hour ago
 Afghanistan Faces Prospect of Universal Poverty By ..

Afghanistan Faces Prospect of Universal Poverty By Middle of 2022 - UNDP

2 minutes ago
 All preparations finalized for cantonment board el ..

All preparations finalized for cantonment board elections: Razziq

2 minutes ago
 United Airlines to Place Unvaccinated Employees on ..

United Airlines to Place Unvaccinated Employees on Temporary, Unpaid Leave Begin ..

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia says Tigray rebels 'routed' in Afar; rebe ..

Ethiopia says Tigray rebels 'routed' in Afar; rebels deny

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.