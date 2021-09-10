(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The United States is concerned about the leadership crisis in Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We are deeply concerned about the ongoing leadership crisis in Naftogaz, including the September 8th resignations of the Naftogaz independent board members," Price said at a daily briefing.