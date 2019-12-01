US Concerned About New Russian Law to Label Individuals as Foreign Agents - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The United States is concerned about the new Russian law that enables labeling as foreign agents individuals who cooperate with media, recognized as foreign agents, and receiving funds from abroad, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Saturday.

"We are alarmed by the Russian parliament's rushed approval of more "foreign agent" legislation that can be used to stifle independent voices. We urge Russia to honor its commitment to freedom of expression, which [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] #Lavrov reaffirmed at the OSCE Media Conference," Ortagus said on Twitter.

The Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, approved on Monday the law to allow labeling individuals, cooperating with a foreign agent media outlet and receiving funding from abroad, as foreign agents.

The list of foreign agents will be made by the Justice Ministry in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry.